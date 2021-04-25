BC to face Lady Raiders Monday in tiebreaker

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals will take on the Lumberton Lady Raiders in a playoff seeding game Monday at 6 p.m. at Nederland High School to decide the third and fourth-place playoff berths out of District 22-4A.

The Lady Cardinals (12-13-1, 7-5) defeated the Lady Raiders (14-11-2, 7-5) 10-1 in the first half of 22-4A play while the Lady Raiders defeated Bridge City 4-1 on Saturday to force the tiebreaker.

The winner will face District 21-4A runnerup Huffman in the bidistrict round of the playoffs later in the week while the team that falls will take on 21-4A champion Liberty.