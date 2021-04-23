NWS Lake Charles weather update: 8:30 a.m. 4.23.21

SPC has increased the threat for severe storms later this afternoon and evening.

There is now an enhanced risk for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds along and north of the I-10 corridor from southeast Texas, across southwest Louisiana, into south central Louisiana. This includes all of east Texas and central Louisiana as well.

Have a plan if a tornado warning is issued for your area. Mobile homes are vulnerable to have their tie downs snapped or pulled out of the ground in tornadoes..