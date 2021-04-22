April 22, 2021

Photo courtesy LC-M ISD Alyssa Ammons , front center in joined by mom and dad, Erika and Danny Ammons and, second row from left, LCM Principal Ryan DuBose, sister and fellow teammate Mariah Ammons, and LCM Girls Soccer Coach Lauren Martin.

LC-M’s Ammons signs to play soccer at Central Methodist U.

By Van Wade

Published 4:54 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School’s Alyssa Ammons signed to play soccer with Central Methodist University in Fayetteville, MS Thursday in front of family and friends at the Bear Cave at LC-M High School.

Ammons stats for her senior year were held to 4 goals and 1 assist, due to an injury requiring surgery early in the season. Congrats Alyssa!

 

