Eastern District of Texas Commemorates the 40th Anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

BEAUMONT, Texas – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas joins communities nationwide in commemorating the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) from April 18–24, 2021. This year’s theme, Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities, emphasizes the importance of leveraging community support to help victims of crime.

“The faces of crime victims are those of our families, friends, neighbors, and community members,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The Eastern District of Texas is committed to upholding victims’ rights as we work to protect the safety of our communities and pursue equal justice under the law. Now is the time to redouble our efforts so that fewer Americans become victims of crime.”

NCVRW is a time to renew a commitment to serving victims of crime, acknowledge achievements made in the victim services field, and remember crime victims and survivors. For more information about this year’s NCVRW and how to assist victims in your community, please visit the NCVRW website (https://ovc.ojp.gov/program/national-crime-victims-rights-week/overview).

The Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of NCVRW, during which victim advocacy organizations, community groups, and state, local, and tribal agencies traditionally host rallies, candlelight vigils, and other events to raise awareness of victims’ rights and services. For additional information about visit OVC’s efforts, please visit www.ovc.ojp.gov.