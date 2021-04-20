Early Voting Totals 4.19.21
Early Voting Totals by location for the May 1, 2021 Municipal Election
Orange – 98
Expo – 5
Bridge City – 47
Vidor – 55
Mail – 491
TOTAL – 696
Military – 0
Out of Country – 0
Limited Ballot – 0
GRAND TOTAL FOR DAY— 696
GRAND TOTAL TO DATE — 696
You Might Like
LDWF Agents Arrest Father and Son for Turkey Hunting Violations in Claiborne Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a father and son for alleged turkey hunting violations in Claiborne... read more