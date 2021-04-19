April 19, 2021

  • 66°
Photo courtesy Vidor ISD

Peterson takes VISD Spelling Bee

By Van Wade

Published 9:10 am Monday, April 19, 2021

The 2020 VISD spelling bee was finally able to be held! Winner was Athan Peterson, second from left. His competitors were Emmah Sanford, Tucker Schild, and Braedyn Leger. Athan’s winning word was ‘veteran.’

Athan will receive a $500 scholarship upon graduation from Vidor High School.

 

