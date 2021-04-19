Orangefield students fare well at UIL Academic Meet

On Saturday, April 17th, 9 students from Orangefield High School traveled to Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas to compete in the Conference 4A Region III UIL Academic meet. Four of those students brought home medals. In Computer Applications, Jezlyn Matlock placed second and Kathryn Scott placed sixth (sponsor Misty Bellard). In Headline Writing, Bella Morgan placed second and in Feature Writing, Gracie Donnaud placed fourth (sponsor Rachel Taylor). Matlock and Morgan will go on to compete at the state level on May 1st. Congratulations to these students and their sponsors.