Bobcats nab tight road win over Lumberton

LUMBERTON – The first-place Orangefield Bobcats remained on their torrid pace as they went on the road and nipped the Lumberton Raiders 4-3 in District 22-4A action Friday afternoon.

The Bobcats (15-5-2, 8-1) started their scoring in the first inning, when Tyler Shearin singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.

Bryce Bergeron nabbed the victory on the mound for the Bobcats. The righthander went seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, striking out eight and walking one.

Flowers was on the mound for Lumberton (14-7-1, 4-5). The hurler went five innings, allowing four runs on five hits, striking out three and walking one Dunnigan threw two innings in relief.

Shearin, Tyler Washington, Kameryn Henderson, Gunner Jones, and Logan Gipson all had a hit for the Bobcat offense.

The Bobcats return home Tuesday to host WO-S.