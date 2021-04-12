Orange Police Beat 4.9-4.11.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 9 – April 11, 2021:
Friday, April 9
- Warrant service at the 300 block of Dewey Ave
- Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Allie Payne an dState Hwy. 87
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 1078
- Vehicle in a ditch at the 2200 block of Pacific Street
- Abandon vehicle at 10th and Cherry
- Abandon vehicle at the 800 block of Simmons Drive
- Damaged property at the 500 block of Pier Road
Saturday, April 10
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Lutcher Drive
- Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault on West Cypress Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16th Street
- Robbery at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
Sunday, April 11
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at Allie Payne and MLK
- Public intoxication at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Damaged property, vehicle at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Public intoxication at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Theft at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Stolen vehicle at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Vidor Police Beat 3.31-4.6.21
From staff reports The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from March 31 – April 6,... read more