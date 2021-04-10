April 10, 2021

Nanny’s Hands

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:43 am Saturday, April 10, 2021

Cindy Wade Idiom signs her first published book, Nanny’s Hands, at The Garden District in Orange, on Wednesday. Idiom is a 1970 graduate of Little Cypress and now resides in Baton Rouge, La. She is working on a second book to be announced at a later date. Nannie’s Hands is available on Amazon.

