FAITH: Watch for the disturbing and warm fuzzies

I watched a very disturbing movie on Netflix last night. It was Sci-Fi which I like, but this one did not have a happy ending, not even remotely happy. Everyone but the evil guy died in the end.

Praise God that will not be the case with our fates. The bad guy does not win in life.

Oh, Satan might win a few battles, but he will not win the war. God has already reassured us of that in the book of Revelations.

Revelation 19:19-20 – “And I saw the monster and the kings of the earth and their armies gathered for war with the one who sits on the horse and with his army. And the monster was captured, and with it the false prophet who had performed the signs in its presence, with which it had deceived those who received the monster’s mark and those who worshipped its image. The two of them were thrown alive into the lake of fire which burns with sulphur.”

Yes! I love a happy ending when the bad guy gets it in the end. That’s why I watch a lot of Hallmark, for the happy ending (and the fact that there is no cussing or sex).

I heard someone say the other day that Hallmark has five actors, 200 movies and two plots. Which is pretty accurate, but everyone loves that good fuzzy feeling you get when you finish watching a Hallmark.

I guess that is why their greeting cards are so popular. It says what you want to say, but think, “can I really write this dribble myself?” Oh, I meant these meaningful words that come from my heart. Awwww. It is hard to write words from your heart. It makes you very vulnerable that your feelings will be emblazed on a piece of paper for eternity for all to see; that is if your kids who don’t care about stuff like that and throw it away, or your spouse does Spring cleaning.

My husband is a huge history buff, so we have been to a lot of museums. It’s so strange to see letters from people who lived hundreds of years ago, especially love letters, or apology letters. I’m sure they never thought that their letters would be on display for all to see, but we should all have this way of thinking.

Our actions and our words should be done and spoken as if they would follow us, and our kids and their kids.

I wonder if Matthew, Mark, Luke and John knew the impact they would have on so many lives? It just goes to show you how powerful words are; written or spoken.

I’ve written about how we root for the bad guy in movies because they make you fall in love with the bad guy. The guy in this movie that I watched, was soooo handsome, perfect hair, perfect teeth, perfect everything, but I was not rooting for him because I would see the evil in him every time they showed him.

In Isiah 12:12 – “How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer son of the morning!”

The passage goes on to say that Lucifer tried to raise his throne above the stars and become like the Most High, but God cast him down to the depths of the pit. A lot of scholars disagree this passage is talking about Satan, but I believe it is.

I’m unsure if the Antichrist will be handsome; it stands to reason he is. People are so biased on looks, and Satan will want to lure us in with the Antichrist. People usually only see the exterior, not what is in the heart; and that my friend is what will march a lot of unsuspecting people down the wrong path.

So many people put Actors and Actress upon pedestals because they are rich and good looking. Don’t think like the crowd.

Matthew 7:13-14 – “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. 14 But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.”

Don’t be deceived by good looks, or warm fuzzies. Look to God’s Word to find the path you need to be on, or your future might be very disturbing.

Karen Y. Stevens, Executive Director, Meals on Wheels