April 9, 2021

  • 79°

Vidor Police Beat 3.31-4.6.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:18 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from March 31 – April 6, 2021:

Wednesday, March 31

  • Warrant service at the 20800 block of Interstate 10
  • Sex offense in the Vidor area
  • Theft at the 300 block of Old Hwy. 90
  • Disorderly conduct at the 900 block of Main Street

Thursday, April 1

  • Suspicious activity at the 700 block Old Hwy. 90
  • Trespassing at the 1000 block of Alamo
  • Theft at the 1400 block of First Street
  • Warrant service at West Railroad and South Tannahill

Friday, April 2

  • Shoplifting at the 1300 block of Main Street
  • Warrant service at the 300 block of West Courtland Street
  • Warrant service at the 700 block of East Courtland Street
  • Lost property on South Dewitt
  • Warrant service at the 300 block of Old Hwy. 90

Saturday, April 3

  • Theft at the 700 block of Kent Street
  • Assist other agency at Henry and Central

Sunday, April 4

  • Assault at the 2400 block of State Hwy. 12
  • Warrant service at Claiborne and Service Road
  • Found property at the 300 block of East Courtland Street

Monday, April 5

  • Identity theft at the 200 block of Beach Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 300 block of Bluebird Street
  • Warrant service at the 100 block of Butler Road

Tuesday, April 6

  • Criminal traffic violation on Interstate 10 eastbound

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar