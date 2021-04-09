Lady Bears nab road win in Lumberton

LUMBERTON – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears toppled the Lumberton Lady Raiders 5-2 in District 22-4A action at Lady Raider Field Friday night.

The Lady Bears (20-6-1, 8-1) scored four in the second inning after trailing the Lady Raiders (11-10-2, 4-4) 1-0 after the first inning.

Karson Friar tossed all seven innings for the Lady Bears, striking out 12 and allowing just four hits and also had a hit for the offense.

Lady Raider Kynlie Sisk allowed seven hits over seven innings and struck out six Lady Bears.

Shae Fontenot and Ava Wright had two hits apiece for the Lady Bears. Fontenot, Rhylan Wilson, and Madeline Stephenson each had runs batted in for LC-M.

The Lady Bears will host West Orange-Stark Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. while the Lady Raiders venture to Vidor.