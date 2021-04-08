Taylor nets BCMS Employee of the Month

The Bridge City Middle School Employee of the Month is Marty Taylor!

Mrs. Taylor teaches 8th grade science, and has been with Bridge City ISD for 35 years.

She grew up close by in Vidor and graduated from Lamar University. She says she had several family members including her grandmother that were teachers, but she never really gave teaching a thought for herself until she was in college.

During that time, something just sparked her interest in it, so she pursued it. She loves getting to know all the different students and their unique personalities, and she enjoys watching them grow up and following their successes into their adult lives.

Mrs. Taylor is very well known and loved at the Middle School. She has actually even taught several staff members she now works with throughout her years in education, including her own principal, Ms. Hoffman. Mrs. Taylor says the students keep her moving and pressing forward, and she has no retirement plans at this time. We are so thankful for Mrs. Taylor and all the many years she’s dedicated to our district. Genuine, caring educators like her are what keeps BCISD going strong!