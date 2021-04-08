April 8, 2021

District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedule for the week

By Van Wade

Published 8:33 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:

BASEBALL

Silsbee (14-5-1, 5-1)

Orangefield (12-5-2, 5-1)

Lumberton (13-5-1,3-3)

Bridge City (11-9-1, 3-3)

LC-M (9-12, 3-3)

Vidor (9-12, 2-4)

WO-S (2-14, 0-6)

SOFTBALL

Orangefield (18-4-2, 7-0)

LC-M (18-7-1, 7-1)

Bridge City (10-11-1, 5-3)

Lumberton (11-9-2, 4-3)

Vidor (12-8, 3-5)

Silsbee (3-18, 1-7)

WO-S (7-15, 0-8)

THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Apr. 9

Orangefield at Silsbee

LC-M at Lumberton

Vidor at Bridge City

Apr. 13

Bridge City at Orangefield

WO-S at LC-M

SOFTBALL

Apr. 9

Silsbee at Orangefield

LC-M at Lumberton

Bridge City at Vidor

Apr. 13

Bridge City at Orangefield

WO-S at LC-M

 

 

 

