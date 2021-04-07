Scholarships for Girls
The local chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is having their annual used book sale on the steps of the Lutcher Theatre on April 10 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Art in the Park. All proceeds from the sale go to provide scholarships for high school girls who apply for the scholarships.
