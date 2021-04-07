OrangeYouBold: Living on a whim(berley)

Hello beautiful people. Spring is in the air and it is a great time to be outside, but don’t forget those allergy pills if you need them. I need them to enjoy the great outdoors. Let’s talk about venturing out in this new world of today. This weekend we decided to venture out to Texas Hill Country. We had a successful and safe weekend. If you are looking for a trip that can be packed with fun, relaxing and inexpensive I highly recommend this area.

We packed up and headed to Austin, Texas. I decided on this area to be centrally located and it turned out to be a great idea. We were one hour and a half away from Fredericksburg and half an hour away from Wimberley, Texas.

On Friday morning we drove to Wimberley and had an early lunch at the Leaning Pear outdoors with a great view. We parked downtown and walked around admiring all the quaint shops filled with art, antiques, boutiques and so much more. The town has large boots that are uniquely painted and scattered throughout the town. The boots are much like our painted oranges. The town is neatly tucked away with a unique vibe and we enjoyed it and being outside all day.

After our stroll through Wimberley, we hopped in the truck and drove a couple of miles up the road to Jacob’s Well. The well is an artesian spring with an intriguing story. We went at a time where we didn’t need a reservation and no swimming was allowed. The well has a restoration period and it is now. Visiting Jacob’s Well was free to the public. We enjoyed Wimberley at zero cost. Obviously, we chose to eat and shop a little, but if you are on a budget and just want to get out and about you can do this for only the cost of gas.

Life has been a little suffocating at times over the last year and if you need to breathe this is a great place to visit to do just that. It is tucked away outside of Austin, Texas. I highly recommend it for a weekend getaway of relaxation. I am attaching a couple of photos of our adventure on a whim. OrangeYouBold…yes I am. Follow me on Facebook and Instagram to see more photos from the trip.