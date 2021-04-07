NWS Lake Charles weather update: 10:45 am 4.7.21
Weather
We are monitoring for strong to severe storms this evening through the overnight hours tonight.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. A more organized line of storms, some strong or severe, will move through our region between 6 pm and 2 am tonight. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible.
Be prepared to monitor National Weather Service warnings tonight, and take cover if severe storms are in your area.
