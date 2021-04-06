Lifeguard training courses available

The SPAR Recreation & Aquatic Center in Sulphur is offering lifeguard Training Courses Apr. 10-11 and Apr. 17-18.

Must be in person to register at SPAR Recreation & Aquatic Center located at 933 W. Parish Rd. in Sulphur.

The course fee is $225 and is due by the first day of class. Cash, check, or credit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover).

Both days are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. with lunch break included. The registration deadline for classes Apr. 10-11 is Apr. 8 and the registration deadline for Apr. 17-18 is Apr. 15.

You must be 15 years old by the last day of class.

Bring to class: Towels, swimsuit, water, snacks and an extra change of clothes.