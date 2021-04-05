April 5, 2021

Friends of Orange Depot meeting postponed

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:05 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

The meeting of the board of the Friends of the Orange Depot scheduled for Thursday, April 8 at 5:30pm has been postponed until mid May. Excitement is building about the Saturday, May 1 Depot Day, outdoor fun with train and pony rides, a bounce house, musical entertainment and tours of the Orange Depot.  Thanks to the sponsors who are supporting the annual fundraiser.

