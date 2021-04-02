April 2, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 3.22-3.28.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:55 am Friday, April 2, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from March 22 – March 28, 2021:

Monday, March 22

  • Theft at the 4300 block of North Main in Vidor
  • Assault at the 3000 block of Conner Road in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 8000 block of Old Hwy 90 in Orange
  • Discharge of a firearm at the 7400 block of Express Lane in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 13000 block of Quail Ridge Road in Orange

Tuesday, March 23

  • Assault in the Vidor area
  • Animal bite at the 5900 block of Inez Ave in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 2200 block of Claire Drive in Orange
  • Traffic stop at the 8000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Wednesday, March 24

  • Suspicious person at the 100 block of Patillo Road in Orange.
  • Traffic stop at the 2000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
  • Traffic stop in Orange that resulted in an arrest
  • Theft at the 4700 block of Tranquility in Orange
  • Sexual assault of a child in the Orange area

Thursday, March 25

  • Burglary at the 1500 block of Texla Road in Vidor
  • Fraud at the 3000 block of South Teal in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 3700 block of 3rd Ave in Orange
  • Shooting at the 5800 block of Williamson Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 13000 block of Quail Ridge Road in Orange

Friday, March 26

  • Suspicious circumstance at the 3000 block of Little Cypress Drive in Orange
  • Burglary at the 5000 block of Tranquility Road in Orange
  • Harassment at the 3600 block of Beadle Lane in Orange
  • Burglary at the 3800 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange
  • Burglary at the 11000 block of Interstate 10 in Orange
  • Sexual assault of a child in the Vidor area
  • Assault on Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Saturday, March 27

  • Burglary at the 300 block of Connell Road in Vidor
  • Theft at Old Hwy. 87 and Mitchell Road in Orange
  • Burglary at the 17000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 6600 block of Crosstimber Drive in Orange
  • Theft at the 1200 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance on Central Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance on Lakeview Sandbar in Vidor

Sunday, March 28

  • Suspicious circumstances at the 3000 block of Front Street in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 300 block of Mill Street in Vidor
  • Assault at the 4700 block of Michell Road in Orange
  • Vicious animal at the 16000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Disturbance on South Creekwood Street in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

