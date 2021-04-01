Burke, Bears storm to another 22-4A golf title

BEAUMONT – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville boys golf team rolled to the District 22-4A Golf Championship title for the fourth time in five years and senior standout Jack Burke captured his third straight 22-4A individual title, winning by 11 strokes at the Homberg Course Thursday.

Burke, the 2019 4A state champion and who will venture to Texas State to play collegiate golf next season, finished with a (67/72-139) to power the Bear arsenal.

He was followed by teammates Timothy Weaver (79/85-164), Wyatt Wozniak (80/86-166) and Will Van Pelt (91/98-189). The Bears rolled and would have been the favorite last year until the season was cancelled due to Covid.

The Bears fired a team score of 648, downing second-place Orangefield (703) by 55 strokes.

Orangefield’s Xander Parks (73/77-150), who has such a bright future ahead of him as well, was a solid second behind Burke and he was followed by teammates Reese Johnson (86/87-173), Diego Baca (86/94-180), Drew Tran (94/106-200) and Brayden Burgess (102/106-208).

Vidor placed third with a 721, followed by Lumberton (833) and Silsbee (872).

Bridge City’s Ethan Oceguera (111/91-202) and Brayton Tregre (107/107-214) each competed for the Cardinals.

The Bears and Bobcats will both be heading to the Class 4A Region III Golf Championships in Huntsville on Apr. 19-20.