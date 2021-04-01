Bobcats turn back Vidor, 9-5

VIDOR – The Orangefield Bobcats jumped out to a 6-1 lead and held off the Vidor Pirates 9-5 to maintain their first-place standing in District 22-4A play Thursday night.

Tyler Washington drove in three runs for the Bobcats (12-5-2, 5-1) while Logan Gipson had a pair of hits and drove in a run.

Gipson tossed 4 2/3 innings for the Bobcats, striking out one while Coop Longron threw 2 1/3 innings and struck out two.

Bryce Munoz had a pair of hits and drove in four of the Vidor (9-11, 2-3) runs. Reagan Hallmark tossed five innings for the Pirates and had four strikeouts.

The Bobcats will have their bye Tuesday and will visit Silsbee next Friday while the Pirates take on Silsbee Tuesday.