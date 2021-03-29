Ultimate Easter Weekend
Fruit City is Back is hosting The Ultimate Easter Weekend on April 4, 2021 at Navy Park in Orange. An egg hunt for ages 3-11 will be held from 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. The family event will include prizes, fun jumps and snocones. No venders will be present. To donate to the event, CASHAPP: $FruitCityIsBack For more information visit their Facebook page.
Holiday Closure
In observance of Good Friday, the City of Orange will be closed Friday, April 2, 2021. As always, the City... read more