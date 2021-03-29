HEADLINE: LC-M Education Foundation to host it’s Second Annual 5K Color Run

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Education Foundation, Inc., invites the community to its Second Annual Legacy 5k Color Run/Walk, on May 1. Entry is $30 and children under 12, $20.

This is a fun, family event to raise money to support grants provided by the Foundation for its “Grants-to-Educators” program. The grants provide funds for enrichment experiences and materials to enhance the education of students throughout the LCM District. This year, the Foundation awarded 21 grants totaling over $36,000. The total given since the Foundation began awarding grants is over $299,000.

It is called the Legacy 5K because it will start and finish in Legacy Park, the wooded area surrounding the big bear next to the LCM Administration Office, 6586 FM 1130, in Orange.

The first 5K event had over 220 participants of all ages. The race is chip-timed, and medals will be given for ages 11-15, 16-19, 20-29, etc. Those registering by April 9 are assured of a T-shirt and swag bag.

Sponsorships for the event, color, and water stations and more are available. Health-related vendors may reserve a spot for $25 and the donation of a promotional item for the swag bags. Registration for all of these and for the race is available at https://www.lcmcisd.org/324862_4. Registration can be done online or by downloading a form and returning to the LCM Administration Building at 6586 FM 1130, Orange, Texas 77632.

For more information, contact the Foundation at educationfoundation@lcmcisd.org, or call 409-883-2232 extension 3. You can also sign up online through the Foundation’s Facebook page, or on the LCM website, under the Community tab.