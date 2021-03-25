Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces 2022 Louisiana Duck Stamp Contest

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has announced the rules and timeframe for the 2022 Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp, or Louisiana Duck Stamp, competition. The fulvous whistling duck will be this year’s featured species.

“The fulvous whistling duck is one of Louisiana’s most unique waterfowl species,’’ said Larry Reynolds, LDWF Waterfowl Program Manager.

With their long legs, necks and standing posture, whistling ducks more resemble geese than ducks. Plumages of male and female fulvous whistling ducks are the same and both sexes incubate eggs and share in the rearing of young.

Adults are a striking orange-brown color on the head, neck and chest, thus the name fulvous, with blue-gray bill and feet, a black-barred back, white stripes on the flank and distinctive white V above the tail.

“Although Louisiana is most often thought of as important wintering habitat for waterfowl in the Mississippi Flyway, we provide breeding habitat for fulvous whistling ducks,” Reynolds said. “They arrive from wintering areas in Mexico, or further south, from mid-April through early May, taking up residence primarily in the rice-growing region of southwest Louisiana.’’

Unlike closely-related black-bellied whistling ducks, which primarily nest in tree cavities and will use wood duck nest boxes, fulvous whistling ducks nest on the ground, preferring rice-field levees or nearby upland fields. Relatively few are taken by Louisiana hunters because they tend to migrate south of the border in late-September through October. Consequently, less is known about the ecology and population status of these intriguing birds than other ducks.

The 2021 contest was restricted to designs featuring mottled ducks. John Nelson Harris’ remarkable depiction of a lone bird on a quiet southern wetland added an outstanding contribution to a long tradition of excellent stamp designs. The Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp bearing that design will go on sale June 1.

The 2022 contest will be restricted to designs with fulvous whistling duck as the focal species. Artists are also reminded of the requirement for associated habitat.

“The primary objective of this program is to provide revenue to create, enhance and maintain habitat for waterfowl and associated wetland wildlife,” said Reynolds, “so a habitat component is required in each entry and is one of the five judging criteria.”

To enter, an artist must submit an original, unpublished work of art, along with a signed and notarized artist’s agreement and a $50 entry fee. Entries should be addressed to:

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Attn: Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Program

2000 Quail Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Entries will be accepted from Oct. 18-Oct. 26, 2021. The contest will be held at LDWF Headquarters building starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 27. The public is invited to attend.

Please visit these links to fill out the 2022 Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp competition artist agreement and see the full list of rules.

https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/ assets/Hunting/Waterfowl/ Files/2022-duck-stamp- agreement.pdf

https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/ assets/Hunting/Waterfowl/ Files/2022-duck-stamp-contest- rules.pdf

Please note the guidelines in the rules regarding shipping of paintings implemented in 2020. LDWF wants to minimize risk of damage during shipping of contest entries.

The Louisiana Legislature authorized the Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp program in 1988. The program was created to generate revenues for conservation and enhancement of waterfowl populations and habitats in Louisiana.

Since 1989, more than $15 million has been generated for wetland conservation with approximately $6 million spent on land acquisition. In addition, revenues have supported wetland development projects on Wildlife Management Areas and the Louisiana Waterfowl Project, a cooperative endeavor between LDWF, Ducks Unlimited, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to provide habitat for waterfowl and other wetland birds on private lands.

Judging for the art competition will be based on the following criteria:

Accuracy of form, size, proportion, color and posture.

2. Level and accuracy of detail in all aspects of the waterfowl.

3. Appropriateness, accuracy and detail in depiction of the habitat.

4. Attractiveness and creativity in composition, subject, background and lighting.

5. Suitability for reproduction as stamps and prints.

A panel of judges with experience in waterfowl biology and/or artistic method will select the winning design. The competition is open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Employees of LDWF and members of their immediate families are ineligible.

For more information, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/ page/louisiana-duck-stamp or contact Larry Reynolds at 225-765-0456 or lreynolds@wlf.la.gov.