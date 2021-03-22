LC-M Band collecting shoes for great cause

It’s hard to believe that over 600 million shoes go into landfills across the US annually. The majority of these shoes can still be worn.

The shoes that we collect will be kept from the landfills in our country and will help others in developing nations start micro-enterprises that will create sustainable incomes for their families and at the same time, raise much needed funds for the LCM Band.

Can you collect 25 pairs and help? With many people playing a small part, we can achieve great results! Remember if you can’t collect 25, every pair counts.

So far, we’ve received 700 pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes. That puts us at 30% of our goal of 2,500 pairs. We still need your help and time is of the essence. Don’t put off this opportunity to clean out your closets and to make a difference here and abroad. We will be collecting shoes for the next two weeks and still need everyone’s help. Please take a moment and look through your closets, ask the neighbors and friends to do the same and get those shoes collected.

Just drop them off at the band hall or leave them in the collection boxes at Jumping Bean or Big Mike’s Barbershop, both just down from the high school on the east side of Hwy 87. All shoes are due by March 31.