A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in Martin & Castille’s La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Gregory “Pinky” Williams, 56, who died on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his residence in Lafayette surrounded by his family.

Dr. Stanley Hagadone will conduct the service.

For family members and friends who are unable to attend on Saturday, at 11:00 A.M., the service will be live-streamed to a Memorial Facebook Group dedicated to Gregory “Pinky” Williams. To join the group, click the link below and then “join group”. The video will appear on this group at service time 11:00 A.M. You may also share memories, pictures and condolences to the family in this group. Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/gregorywilliams

Survivors include his beloved wife of 31 years, Traci Williams of Lafayette; one son, Jordan Williams of Fort Worth, TX; one daughter, Hannah Day Williams of Dallas, TX; mother, Fay Ellis Williams of Orange, TX; and two brothers, Eldon Williams and his wife, Michelle of Port Arthur, TX and Desmond Williams and his wife, Sonya of Dayton, TX.

He was preceded in death by father, Charles “Dooney” Williams.

Pinky was a dedicated, loving husband and father who touched the lives of so many. His contagious laughter brought warmth to those who shared so many special moments with him during his life. The passion he showed towards his family and his work was driven by his true motivator: his love of people. His positive outlook remained strong, especially throughout his hard-fought battle in recent years. Pinky enjoyed all the good things life has to offer: music, sports, good food, and the great outdoors, but nothing could beat his love of Mardi Gras. Anyone who knew Pinky knows that he had a keen sense of what it means to be on a team-he had a team in every aspect of his life. We are all very lucky to have been a part of his team.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s SOUTHSIDE location on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Greg Williams name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St. Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503, https://www.hospiceacadiana.com/donate/

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Williams family to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana and Right at Home Acadiana for the love and care they provided.

