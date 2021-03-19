WO-S’ McGhee wraps up great season at State trip
Congrats to West Orange-Stark’s Nortazia McGhee as she finished season on high note at the State Powerlifting Meet.. She finished with a personal best total of 700 lbs and finished the season as the number 10 ranked lifter in her weight class.
