Newton County Sheriff’s report 3.15.21

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 59 calls to service from March 7th to March 14st, 2021. We arrested 8 individuals this week. We currently have 21 inmates in the following Jails, 10 housed in Newton, 11 housed in Jasper County. Last week NCSO booked eight (8) individuals into the Jail . These charges were filed by NCSO Deputies and DPS:

-Bail Jumping and Fail to Appear /Unl Restraint/Bond Forfeiture (Unlawful Restraint)

-Poss CS PG 1 < 1G

-Driving While Intoxicated/Bail Jumping and Fail to Appear

-DWIO 2nd Per Probation

-Man/Del CS PG 1 >=4G < 200G/Theft of Firearm

-Poss CS PG 1 > 1G < 4G

-Deadly Conduct/JCSO Warrant

-Driving While Intoxicated 2nd Offense

On March 11, 2021, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) served a Narcotics Search and Arrest Warrants on Benjamin Jamel Ashworth in Bon Wier, Texas. Ashworth was on the scene and was taken into custody. He is charged with HSC 481.112(b) Man/Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 4g<200g F1 and Theft of Firearm. He is currently in custody in the NCSO Jail. Two vehicles, cash, firearms, and other contraband were seized at this location. This is an on-going investigation. We were assisted by DPS Narcotics and Patrol, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office SART Team, the FBI, and Precinct 4, Constable ‘s Office, Jefferson County Air support and Vidor PD K9 Unit. No injuries or property damage were reported during the execution of these warrants.

Last week, NCSO Dispatch received numerous calls reporting brush fires. These calls were as follows: Toledo Bend: A camp house was destroyed and several acres around it burned. This fire went unreported until the owners returned and discovered it. Burkeville: reported fires left unattended that spread to nearby woods; Devils Pocket: Brush and an old camper. Deweyville: burning brush and it spread to the wood line. Newton: field on fire; Jamestown woods on fire around a residence. Newton City, NCSO reported a utility pole on fire. Fire Officials stated that a brush fire should be carefully watched and monitored while they are burning and never leave them unattended.

Jasper County S.O. reports that last week and they are experiencing many Burglary and thefts at Deer Camps West of the Dam on Hwy 255. Please be cognizant of items you leave in your Camp. Thieves will take anything of value to sell or barter.

Stay safe out there and remember call the Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious or alarming activities that you may observe. Please remember, “if you see something, say something.”