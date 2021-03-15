Orange County marriage licenses issued 3.8-3.12.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of March 8 – March 12, 2021:
Susan Rushing and Deborah Verret
Keith Thibodeaux and Kristin Neff
Zarek Kirkland and Mitzi Kirkland
Louis Goodeaux and Jamie Holmes
Brett Tilley and Alana Jones
William Buchholz and Erica Pentecost
Gregory Cole and Tarsha West
Jonah Lemoine and Megan Posey
Ryan Murphy and Savannah Simon
Landon Luna and Jaelyn Nichols
David Mena and Katlin Gordon
Michael Toman and Ashley Antee
Robert Sanborn and Amber Nichols
George Haynes and Pamela Sherman
Today is March 15
The Ides of March – 44 BC Julius Caesar is stabbed to death by Brutus, Cassius and several other Roman senators in Rome... read more