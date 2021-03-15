NWS Lake Charles weather update: 12 p.m. Mon 3.15.21
Weather
There is a threat for tornadoes – some strong – on Wednesday. The highest threat area is in parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama.
Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana are on the lowest end of a threat from tornadoes, as the threat increases further to our northeast.
NWS Lake Charles will provide an update on Tuesday to provide more specifics for our region.
You Might Like
Moore named BCMS Employee of the Month
Chris Moore is the Bridge City Middle School Employee of the Month! Coach Moore teaches 7th grade Texas History. He... read more