The Columbanus Story

Orange, Texas has a new destination location under construction!

In September 2019, Ed Van Huis and Mark Frey decided to take on the powersports market with the purchase of Triple L Honda. However, they were not going to be satisfied with business as usual. Their business model included a new state of the art dealership with the addition of Indian Motorcycles. They also wanted to create a one-stop-shop for outdoor power equipment, so they reached out to Exmark mowers and Echo power equipment.

The original plan was to build a new dealership on their Interstate-10 property by Hampton Inn. However, as Ed and Mark passed the old Cummins Diesel building on Interstate -10 at Tejas Street, they began to imagine a dealership there. In an easy discussion between Ed and Mark, they began the pursuit of the property. After four months of discussions with the owner, a deal was in place and the realization of their dream began. Architectural Alliance was able to take their vision and put it on paper. After many discussions with Honda Powersports and Indian Motorcycles, the conceptual design was set.

Construction has started! New additions to an old building have increased the footprint and will set it on the map. The new dealership will be over 35,000 Sq. Ft. of air-conditioned showroom, parts departments and service departments. The second floor will contain a conference room and administration offices. The Coffee / Internet Café will be a fun relaxing spot for customers to enjoy while waiting for their unit to be serviced or while arranging for the purchase of their next unit. It will also include a comprehensive Parts and Accessory shop, along with an exciting Apparel Boutique.

New products lines are being brought in to complement the existing Honda Powersports and Indian Motorcycles. Included will be brands like Vanderhall, American LandMaster, Bennche, Falcon Trailer, Haulmark Trailers, Big Horn Trailers and more. The Outdoor Power department is also growing to include Red Max, Shindaiwa, Spartan Mowers, Trailmaster GoKarts, Massimo GoKarts and more.

The new dealership will be a one-stop-shop for work and play. The six-acre property will boast a 35,000 sq.ft. dealership with an additional 3000 sq. ft of warehouse space. A unique eye-catching design for the Honda and Indian front entries, along with a rustic design on the outdoor power side, will be welcoming for all who visit. There will also be an area on property for mobile food vendors and a pavilion to host rallies and events.

The whole dealership package will be a destination for Orange residents and Power Sport enthusiasts far and wide!