Top Deck, Inc. partners with our community

For over a decade, Top Deck, Inc. company founders, JW Dalton and Dennis Malone, have focused on establishing a successful business while cultivating a partnership with the communities in Orange County as well as Southwest Louisiana. While the pulp and paper industry saw a soaring demand for some paper products in 2020, there was and still is a need to navigate the challenges of simultaneously protecting our employee’s health and well-being, managing constant scheduling changes due to the pandemic, and assessing economic conditions.

“Even in these uncertain times, we are focused on keeping our employees working and expanding our national footprint,” explained Dennis Malone.

Top Deck, Inc. is a national provider of Project Controls, Scaffolding, Precision Maintenance, Mechanical & Piping, Insulation, Alignment, Painting, Asbestos and Lead Abatement, and Refractory services as well as providing Heavy Lift Specialist to industrial facilities.

Our owners maintain a sharp focus on our clients and a vision of providing solution-based contractor services; while our employees maintain targeted training credentials to support the demands of specific project needs.

“By partnering with Lamar Institute of Technology, we have established a climate of continual learning and leadership investing in our employees and providing a strong dedicated workforce,” explained Kevin Hager, Director of Field Services.

Top Deck is licensed in 14 states and performs work for over 47 Pulp and Paper Mills as well as petrochemical industry leaders and other industrial capital projects. We have an intensely loyal client base with more than 90% of our business originating from repeat customers and a wide-ranging presence including local and statewide operations such as International Paper and Exxon Mobil to companies throughout the Southeast United States including Georgia Pacific, West Rock Corporation, and Packaging Corp of America to name a few. Our commitment to excellence has always focused on the core values of our company to achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction: “Safety is Our Commitment, Quality is our Standard.”

“Even in these uncertain times, we continue to be dedicated to assisting a myriad of community partners in Orange County and the City of Vinton, LA,” explained JW Dalton, “We are proud to support organizations like Lamar State College, the Mauriceville Heritage Association, the United Way, and many others with grants and sponsorships essentially giving back to our communities.”

While Laura, Delta, and the ongoing pandemic have caused unprecedented disruption, those events gave us an opportunity to show our strong support for local Law Enforcement, Linemen from across the nation, and other front line emergency workers. We also believe in engaging in company-sponsored volunteer initiatives like the Mauriceville Crawfish Bash creating opportunities for team building while assisting with the largest fundraiser in the community as a platinum sponsor. In 2020, we made a three-year commitment to sponsor the Lamar State College Gator Bass Club. Throughout the Southwest Louisiana region, we support various activities including Vinton and Deridder Schools, livestock associations, and youth sports. Our commitment to the communities where we live and work is a top priority for both our owners, managers, and employees.

2020 has made for an unusual year to say the least with both Hurricane Laura and Delta making landfall in our area while we were and still are constantly coping with an ongoing pandemic as well as economic and political instability. However, these difficulties have made our communities stronger as we continue to invest in our employees and our community. We are dedicated to being a positive entity that cultivates a climate of safety, workmanship, volunteerism, and economic growth in our region.