Walk In Vaccine Clinic for Seniors

Orange County will have a 65+ COVID Vaccination Clinic at the Orange County Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 this Saturday March 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The schedule is by the 1st letter of your last name as follows: 9a.m. – A,B,C

10a.m. – D,E,F

11a.m. – G,H,I,J

12p.m. – K,L,M

1:00 p.m. – N,O,P

2:00 p.m. – Q,R,S

3:00p.m. – T,U,V

4:00p.m. – W,X,Y,Z

You have to be 65 or older and be an Orange County Resident to receive the vaccine this Saturday.