March 9, 2021

Orange Naz

Glow Family Easter Experience Event

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Orange First Church of the Nazarene, will host Glow Family Easter Experience Event from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange. Join us for a fun-filled Easter Experience for the whole family! Pre-Register by visiting  https://forms.gle/BQjhAgmtCgN9QapL6 We hope to see you there!

