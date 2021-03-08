March 8, 2021

Photo courtesy LC-MCISD

Kiwanis Club of Orange donates to LC-M schools

By Van Wade

Published 8:51 am Monday, March 8, 2021

Kiwanis Club of Orange presented $1,000 to the Little Cypress-Mauriceville District’s three elementary schools today. The funds will help the librarians provide books for individual students through the schools’ Book Fairs.

In the photo from left, is Harry Vine – Kiwanis Vice-President, Sommer Reynolds – Mauriceville Elementary Librarian, LCM Superintendent Stacey Brister – accepting for Little Cypress Intermediate  Librarian Samantha Arrington, DeeDee Windham – Little Cypress Elementary Librarian, and Kristi Charrier – Kiwanis Treasurer.

 

