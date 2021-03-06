Lady Bobcats wrap up Jasper tourney with 2 wins

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats defeated Kirbyville 8-2, and Silsbee 10-5 in their final day of tournament play.

Codie Sorge got the win on the mound vs. Kirbyville giving up 2 runs on 3 hits and 2 strikeouts.

Sorge had a double with 2 RBIs. Sadie Daigle had 2 walks and 2 runs scored. Emma Humplik had a triple and an RBI. Olivia Grant had a double and an RBI. Abigail Curphey had a single with 2 RBIs.

Curphey got the win on the mound vs. Silsbee giving up 7 hits with a strikeout.

Ryden Stanfield led the offense with a grand slam and 2 runs scored. Heather Mineer had two hits, with a double, 2 RBIs and a run scored. Harleigh Rawls had a walk and a run scored. Grant had a hit with an RBI and 2 runs scored.

The Lady Bobcats improve their record to 10-4-2 and open up district play this Tuesday against Vidor. JV at 5 pm, and varsity to follow.