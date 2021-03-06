FAITH: Diversity is the acceptance of differences

What is culture? As I’m hearing more and more talk about unity through diversity, how much does culture play into the success of unity?

Whether we want to accept it or not, our culture here in the United States is that of diverse culture.

Culture plays a major part in acquiring unity through diversity. Culture is birthed and cultivated in the homes. Our likes and dislikes are being formed by the cultures we are being raised in.

Even growing up in the same household, diversity will manifest as there will be siblings who do not share the same perceptions and values on things. While they will in other cases agree totally.

If we truly want to achieve unity through diversity. We must first be okay and accept that all of us are different.

We all have our own distinct culture.

Culture in some sense is defined as: the customs, arts, social institutions, and achievements of a particular nation, people, or other social group and/or the set of shared attitudes, values, goals, and practices that characterizes an institution or organization.

Looking deeper into these definitions, these characteristics, values and beliefs are introduced in the home.

The beauty is as we begin to interact with others, our culture intertwines and expands in diversity. By the collaborations of diverse cultures, we evolve into our adult beliefs.

Who we are, what we become and how we look at things are the direct result of unity through diversity.

Some of us are more diverse than others, but we all are the products of unity through diversity.

Some may be wondering where I get this perspective. When we think of the family unit. We have two people coming from two different cultures coming together to form a new establishment. Keep in mind, skin pigmentation does not solidify the same or even similar cultures.

We believe what we believe and practice what we practice and having two families coming together is the perfect example of unity through diversity.

The sad problem is that in some cases we are not willing to accept that our differences are a direct reflection of diversity.

If we are able to see our differences as diversity, we just might be able to accomplish unity.

Unity does not require us to lose our individuality but to embrace diverse cultures to accomplish a common goal.

Diversity, the acceptance of differences.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.