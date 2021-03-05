Orange County opens vaccination schedule to all
Orange County Judge John Gothia has removed all restrictions in the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal for Orange County Residents attempting to schedule themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine. Any Orange County Citizen who would like to be vaccinated regardless of age or other previously restrictive factors can now do so.
Registration for the COVID-19 Vaccination can be done here: https://vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov/ or call 1-409-550-2536.
Citizens that are 65 and older will still have priority in scheduling. Citizens MUST have an appointment through the website or the phone number to get a vaccination.
Be aware, once you are registering online or by phone you will a receive phone call from an unknown number to schedule your appointment, you must answer the call.
Vidor woman arrested for possession
On Thursday, March 4, 2021, the Orange County SWAT Team, Vidor Police Department, and Pct. 4 Constables Office assisted the... read more