Orange County opens vaccination schedule to all

Orange County Judge John Gothia has removed all restrictions in the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal for Orange County Residents attempting to schedule themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine. Any Orange County Citizen who would like to be vaccinated regardless of age or other previously restrictive factors can now do so.

Registration for the COVID-19 Vaccination can be done here: https://vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov/ or call 1-409-550-2536.

Citizens that are 65 and older will still have priority in scheduling. Citizens MUST have an appointment through the website or the phone number to get a vaccination.

Be aware, once you are registering online or by phone you will a receive phone call from an unknown number to schedule your appointment, you must answer the call.