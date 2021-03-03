March 3, 2021

Chili/Link Sale

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:57 am Wednesday, March 3, 2021

The VFW Aux 2775 Orange will be holding a Chili/Link Sale in the VFW Hall at 53023 North 16th Street in Orange on Saturday March 13, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds to help our Veterans and Outreach Programs. Come for a bowl of Chili and show your support for our local veterans’ programs.

