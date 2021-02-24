Conrad hosts steel cutting ceremony for GLDD

To The Leader

Morgan City, LA — Conrad Shipyard hosted a Steel Cutting Ceremony for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) at its Deepwater South shipyard in Amelia on Friday February 5, 2021. The ceremony signals the start of construction of a 6,500 cubic yard trailing suction hopper dredge. Delivery of the vessel is scheduled before the end of Q2 in 2023.

Addressing an audience of Conrad and GLDD managers, shipyard workers and guests, David Simonelli, Great Lakes Chief Operating Officer, said that the long-standing relationship between the two companies is stronger than ever.

“The steel cutting for this new hopper dredge is an important milestone for Great Lakes as we strategically invest in our fleet capacity to meet the nation’s maritime infrastructure needs,” he said. “We are proud to partner with Conrad in the construction of this state-of-the-art Jones Act-compliant vessel which when operational will rebuild and protect our shorelines, deepen and maintain shipping channels and help restore Louisiana’s eroded barrier islands and marshes.”

The dredge will feature two 800mm suction pipes and will be able to dredge at depths of up to 100 feet. The vessel has principal dimensions of approximately 346 feet in length, 69 feet in breadth and 23 feet in depth, and total installed horsepower of 16,500. The new dredge will be well-suited to multiuse applications on various project types. It will be deployed for channel deepening, maintenance dredging, beach nourishment, and coastal restoration projects with short to medium distance transport requirements.

The dredge will be equipped with a direct high-power pump-ashore installation, dredging system automation, dynamic positioning and tracking, US EPA Tier IV compliant engines, and additional features designed to minimize the impact of its dredging process on the environment. The Tier 4- compliant engines significantly reduce the vessel’s climate footprint, while other incorporated features minimize turbidity and marine species entrainment. Best-in-class accommodations feature single-occupancy staterooms, a workout room, and a movie theater with raised seating that doubles as a training facility.

Vidar Lindmoen, GLDD New Build Program Director, said that he was looking forward to working with the Conrad shipbuilding team on the new contract.

“You are a very competent and hard-working team,” Lindmoen said. “We are grateful for the very detailed engineering work that you provided, the open communication and your quick response to our every inquiry. We know from personal experience of Conrad’s outstanding reputation for delivering quality vessels on-time and within contracted cost. Our companies are a good match.”

Dan Conrad, Senior Vice President and Director, discussed the significance of the contract.

“Great Lakes has been a valued customer of Conrad, and we appreciate their continued confidence in Conrad to construct this highly automated vessel to complement Great Lakes’ existing fleet,” Conrad said. “We look forward to working with the Great Lakes team to provide another quality vessel to serve the US dredging market.”

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels.

Conrad Shipyard was established in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana. The company designs, constructs and overhauls tugboats, ferries, liftboats, barges, offshore supply vessels and other steel and aluminum products for both commercial and government markets. Conrad provides both repair and new construction services at its five Gulf Coast shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas, including a location in Orange, Texas.