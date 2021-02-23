City of Orange Boil Water Advisory Lifted

From the City of Orange

The City of Orange has lifted the boil water advisory effective Tuesday, February 23.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of February 23, 2021.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City of Orange Customer Service at 409-883-1081.

If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the TCEQ executive director, call (512) 239-4691.