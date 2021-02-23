Cardinals will tangle with Wharton in Huffman Wednesday
The Bridge City Cardinals and the Wharton Tigers have their Class 4A Region III area round basketball playoff game set.
The Cardinals (18-9) will face the Tigers (14-4) at 6 p.m. Wednesday night at Huffman High School.
Tickets are $5 and there are 200 tickets per side.
The Cardinals defeated Hardin-Jefferson 54-49 in the bidistrict round while the Tigers defeated Mickey Leland College Prep 67-60 in overtime.
The winner between Bridge City and Wharton will face either Houston Yates (22-1), Silsbee (13-11) or Hamshire-Fannett (13-9) in the regional quarterfinals. Silsbee and H-F play Tuesday night.
