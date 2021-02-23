Boil Water advisory continues for City of Orange
From the city of Orange
Staff continues to work diligently and make progress in getting the water system to 100%.
The City of Orange is in the process of having samples of its water supply tested for safe consumption. The samples have been submitted and the City anticipates learning the results on Tuesday, February 23.
We understand this is a frustrating matter and we thank you all for your patience during this time.
