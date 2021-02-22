Bobcats Relays set for Thursday
ORANGEFIELD – Orangefield High School will be the host of the Bobcat Relays Thursday.
Teams in the field include the host Bobcats, Beaumont Kelly, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Vidor, Bridge City, Buna and Hardin-Jefferson.
The scratch meeting will be at 2:45 p.m. The field events will crank up at 3:45 p.m. and they will all be finals. The 3,200-meter run will start at 4:15 p.m. The running finals will take place after all of the field events are complete.
PREP TRACK SCHEDULE
Feb. 25: Orangefield Bobcat Relays
Feb. 25: Anahuac Panther Relays
Feb. 25: Liberty Trinity Valley Relays
Mar. 3: Hamshire-Fannett Longhorn Relays
Mar. 4: Bridge City Cardinal Relays
Mar. 4: Silsbee Tiger Relays
Mar. 11: Vidor Pirate Relays
Mar. 11: Woodville Eagle Relays
Mar. 18: Jasper Bulldog Relays
Mar. 26: LC-M Bear Relays
Mar. 29-31: District 22-4A Track Championships (at WO-S)
Apr. 14: Area Track Meet for 21-4A & 22-4A (at WO-S)
Apr. 23-24: Class 4A Region III Track Meet (League City)
May 7-8: UIL State Track & Field Championships (Austin)
