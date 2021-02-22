Bobcats Relays set for Thursday

ORANGEFIELD – Orangefield High School will be the host of the Bobcat Relays Thursday.

Teams in the field include the host Bobcats, Beaumont Kelly, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Vidor, Bridge City, Buna and Hardin-Jefferson.

The scratch meeting will be at 2:45 p.m. The field events will crank up at 3:45 p.m. and they will all be finals. The 3,200-meter run will start at 4:15 p.m. The running finals will take place after all of the field events are complete.

PREP TRACK SCHEDULE

Feb. 25: Orangefield Bobcat Relays

Feb. 25: Anahuac Panther Relays

Feb. 25: Liberty Trinity Valley Relays

Mar. 3: Hamshire-Fannett Longhorn Relays

Mar. 4: Bridge City Cardinal Relays

Mar. 4: Silsbee Tiger Relays

Mar. 11: Vidor Pirate Relays

Mar. 11: Woodville Eagle Relays

Mar. 18: Jasper Bulldog Relays

Mar. 26: LC-M Bear Relays

Mar. 29-31: District 22-4A Track Championships (at WO-S)

Apr. 14: Area Track Meet for 21-4A & 22-4A (at WO-S)

Apr. 23-24: Class 4A Region III Track Meet (League City)

May 7-8: UIL State Track & Field Championships (Austin)