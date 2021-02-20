Lady Bobcats fall just short to Lady Falcons

BAYTOWN – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats scratched, clawed and battled all game long but still saw their solid campaign come to and end as they fell to the Brookshire-Royal Lady Falcons 50-49 in Class 4A Region III area round playoff action at Baytown Sterling High School Saturday.

The young Lady Bobcats (16-9) absorbed a tough loss to the Lady Falcons (18-7) but their future looks bright for sure.

Freshman Greenlea Oldham had a huge outing for the Lady Bobcats with a monster double-double of 18 points and 24 rebounds.

Joli Ponfick had 9 points 6 rebounds. Harleigh Rawls also contributed 9 points 3 steals and 4 rebounds. Madison Greenway pulled down 9 rebounds, Kenadie DuBois had 4 points 6 rebounds and 7 assists and finally Jaslyn Newman finished the game with 4 points 4 rebounds and 4 blocks.