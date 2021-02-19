Honoring Badeaux

Lue Harris, Patty Walker, Jo Harris and Kevin Norton of Special Angels Rodeo present a pink badge to the family of Deputy John Badeaux. The presentation was planned for last November during the annual event but was postponed due to COVID. “We will miss him greatly,” Harris said. “He was very special to us.” Badeaux, with the Knights of Columbus, helped in providing safety to the Angels during the event when he was not making the kids squeal with laughter. Badeaux passed away Friday, Feb. 12.

Present for the event were his children, their spouses and a grandchild: Tricia Badeaux, Coby Badeaux, John Badeaux Jr., Missy Badeaux, Ava Arnaud, Chrissy Badeaux Daughtry, Jake Daughty, Kamie Badeaux Daffue, MJ Badeaux, Theresa Badeaux Easter, Mel Badeaux, and Tori Cortez.