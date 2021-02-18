LCM Schools closed on Friday
Little Cypress-Mauriceville schools will again be closed on Friday, February 19, to give maintenance staff time to repair damage caused by the freeze in a majority of our facilities. The boil water order would also be a challenge to feeding hundreds of students.
Schools will re-open on Monday, February 21 at the usual time. Please be safe as we wait for this weather to warm up.
