WOCCISD closed Friday
Weather
West Orange-Cove CISD will remain closed on Friday, February 19th, to allow our maintenance department to manage facilities, ensuring that our campuses are ready to receive students safely on Monday, February 22nd. Thank you for your continued support, and stay safe, MUSTANGS.
